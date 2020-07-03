DORIS V. FLANAGAN
Staunton - Doris Jean Vaughn Flanagan, widow of Paul Flanagan, of Staunton, VA, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born in Luray, VA on November 25, 1930, the daughter of Rachel H. Vaughn Ellis and Ralph M. Vaughn. She graduated from Luray High School, Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and trained at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. She married Paul Flanagan in 1955 and was an operating room supervisor in Ohio before moving to Staunton, VA in 1956. Doris and Paul purchased their home on Woodland Drive in 1959 where she still resided until her recent health issues.
Doris is survived by her son Richard Flanagan and his wife, Maija, of Boston, MA; her daughter Margaret (Margie) Obenschain and her husband, Walter, of Staunton, VA; as well as her grandchildren Philip Obenschain, Rachel Obenschain, Molly Flanagan, and Kylie Flanagan. Doris is also survived by her sister, Pat Mustoe, and her children Anthony and Catherine Mustoe; her aunt, Betty Canady; and her numerous other cousins, nieces, and nephews. Doris was also very fond of and thankful for her wonderful Woodland Drive neighbors, past and present, her bridge "sisters," and other special friends who helped her with errands and transportation.
Doris enjoyed swimming, golfing, cooking, traveling, playing bridge, and being with her family. She adored her grandchildren, and loved spending time with them whenever she could. Through her bridge club, she made lifelong friends with whom she took trips and celebrated birthdays. She also enjoyed her work at the KDH/AHC Thrift Shop, where she volunteered for over 60 years, serving as manager for 23. Doris was a devoted member of the Baptist Church and her most recent affiliation was with First Baptist Church, Staunton, VA. She cherished her church family and loved helping with the Church Yard Sale.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Staunton, VA, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Thornrose Cemetery. Due to Covid safety concerns, the family asks attendees to please wear a mask throughout, avoid personal contact, and practice safe distancing standards. For those unable to attend or concerned about health and safety, the memorial service and graveside service will be streamed via Facebook live on Henry Funeral Home's facebook page, additionally a full video of the service will be available later for viewing at henryfuneralhome.net
via Doris's obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to Henry Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Staunton, VA or Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, designated for the Paul and Doris Flanagan Scholarship Fund. Addresses and detailed instructions can be found on Doris's obituary at henryfuneralhome.net
.