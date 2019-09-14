|
Dorothy A. Briehl
Staunton - Dorothy Anne Briehl, age 95, of Staunton, Virginia died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Legacy of North Augusta in Staunton.
Dorothy was born on February 22, 1924 in Charleston, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Popham) Davis.
She graduated from Charleston High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, where she met Mark R. Briehl. She later worked for the American Postal Workers Union hospital plan as an office supervisor in Silver Spring, Maryland. Dorothy was a good cook and enjoyed setting a table for friends and family. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Staunton, and on the altar care team while health allowed. Her sense of humor and can-do attitude won many friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Legacy, her residence the past four years, for their compassion and excellent care.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Renee Landsman of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Mark (Pam) Briehl of Elkton, Virginia, and Gregory Briehl of Earlysville, Virginia; six grandchildren, Alan Landsman, Micah and Tim Briehl, Krister, Kristian and Liam Briehl; and one great-grandchild, Sophia Briehl. Her sisters, Betty Woodyard and Shelby Jean Leahy, also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark; brothers, Fred Davis and Kenneth Davis; and sisters, Marie Rhoden and Barbara Sweeny.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rob McCarty officiating. A reception will follow.
Dorothy donated her body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program for medical school use; interment of cremated remains will take place later at Pleasant View Lutheran Church on Spring Hill Road, Staunton.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2807 North Augusta Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019