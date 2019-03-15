|
Dorothy "Dot" Arehart
Charlottesville - Dorothy "Dot" Arehart died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, a retirement community in Charlottesville. Born June 18, 1933 in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Carl Sweet and Rose Painter Sweet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Arehart of Harrisonburg; a brother, Henry C. Sweet of Staunton; a sister, Betty Jean Garrett of Fairfield, and a daughter-in-law, Janet Palmer Arehart of Penn Laird.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Donna Arehart and husband, Gary Chovan of Charlottesville, Michael Arehart of Penn Laird, and Kimberly Arehart of Staunton; a sister, Shirley Cline and husband, Pete of Staunton; a sister-in-law, Sally Brubeck and husband, Bill of Middlebrook; a brother-in-law, Larry Garrett of Fairfield; two grandsons, Hunter and Brent Arehart; a great-granddaughter, Jaiden Arehart; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, Class of '51, Dorothy devoted her adult life to supporting her husband in various work, church and community roles while raising their three children in Harrisonburg. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and dearly loved her church, tennis circle and neighborhood friends.
Family visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg VA. A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Harrisonburg, 17 North Court Square, Harrisonburg VA 22801; or the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, P.O. Box 344, Harrisonburg VA 22803 or www.hrdaycare.org.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019