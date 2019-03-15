Services
Kyger Funeral Home - Harrisonburg
3173 Spotswood Trail
Harrisonburg, VA 22801-3107
(540) 434-1359
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Arehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" Arehart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy "Dot" Arehart Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Arehart

Charlottesville - Dorothy "Dot" Arehart died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, a retirement community in Charlottesville. Born June 18, 1933 in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Carl Sweet and Rose Painter Sweet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Arehart of Harrisonburg; a brother, Henry C. Sweet of Staunton; a sister, Betty Jean Garrett of Fairfield, and a daughter-in-law, Janet Palmer Arehart of Penn Laird.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Donna Arehart and husband, Gary Chovan of Charlottesville, Michael Arehart of Penn Laird, and Kimberly Arehart of Staunton; a sister, Shirley Cline and husband, Pete of Staunton; a sister-in-law, Sally Brubeck and husband, Bill of Middlebrook; a brother-in-law, Larry Garrett of Fairfield; two grandsons, Hunter and Brent Arehart; a great-granddaughter, Jaiden Arehart; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, Class of '51, Dorothy devoted her adult life to supporting her husband in various work, church and community roles while raising their three children in Harrisonburg. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and dearly loved her church, tennis circle and neighborhood friends.

Family visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg VA. A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Harrisonburg, 17 North Court Square, Harrisonburg VA 22801; or the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, P.O. Box 344, Harrisonburg VA 22803 or www.hrdaycare.org.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.kygers.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now