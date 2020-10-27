Dorothy B. Patterson
Raphine - Dorothy Dell (Buchanan) Patterson, 94, widow of John W. Patterson died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Blue Ridge Christian Home.
Mrs. Patterson was born on September 2, 1926 in Brownsburg to the late Guy H. and Gertrude Lotts Buchanan.
She retired as a department manager with Genesco.
Mrs. Patterson is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Linda P. and Gary L. Whistleman and three brothers, Frank, Charles and Russell Buchanan.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their thanks to Blue Ridge Christian Home of Raphine for their wonderful care while she was there.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
