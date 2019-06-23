|
Dorothy B. Wimer
Staunton - Dorothy Bernadine Botkin Wimer, formerly of 319 Sharon Lane, went to be with the Lord days before her 94th birthday at the home of her daughter and son-in-law whom she has been living with for the past year.
She was born July 10, 1925 at McDowell, Va., a daughter of the late George Marvin Botkin and Mary Clay Botkin.
Mrs. Wimer was a graduate of McDowell High School and retired from Croyden-Tommies Pajama Factory.
Her favorite hobby was collecting dolls. She traveled many places, including Germany, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, London Bridge, Mackinac Island and Grand Canyon Sky Walk in Arizona.
Mrs. Wimer was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church and Ruth Dorcas Sunday School Class.
In addition to her husband who passed away in 2005, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers and a sister.
She is survived by two loving daughters, Joyce Boyers, husband Nelson, and Sandra Peters, husband Russell; three grandsons, Randy Boyers, wife Dana, David Peters, fiancé Jeannie, and Daniel Peters, wife Tamala; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Clarence "Frosty" Botkin of Ft. Worth, TX; several nieces and her loving companion Sidney Lyn Simmons.
A funeral service will be held at Linden Heights Baptist Church on Thursday, June 27th at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Luke Smith. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Randy Boyers, Dakota Boyers, David Peters, Daniel Peters, Justin Brown and Dakota Dolin. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ruth Dorcus Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, June 26th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home; other times at the home of Joyce and Nelson Boyers at 80 Sunset Blvd., Staunton, Va.
Memorials may be made to Linden Heights Baptist Church, 371 Linden Drive, Staunton, VA 24401.
Family would like to thank neighbors Lorraine Bosserman and Belva Clark who were helpful in so many ways. Also the Hospice nurses we were blessed with, who tenderly cared for and comforted our mother.
Published in The News Leader from June 23 to June 26, 2019