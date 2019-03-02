Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Stuarts Draft - Dorothy (Thompson) Bosserman, 96, formerly of Stuarts Draft, passed away Friday morning, March 1, 2019 at King's Daughters' Community Health & Rehabilitation.

A daughter of the late Homer and Mary (Garwood) Thompson, she was born June 3, 1922 in Augusta County.

She retired from Stuarts Draft Elementary School as a cafeteria worker. Mrs. Bosserman was a lifetime member of Calvary United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Lee Bosserman; daughter, Dottie B. Whitesell; and sister, Eloise McCool.

Surviving are her sons, Doug Bosserman and his wife Cathy of Waynesboro, Russell Bosserman and his wife Brenda of NC; 6 grandchildren, Brian Whitesell and his wife Mary, Kevin Whitesell and his wife Darlene, Paul Bosserman and his wife Jenna, Todd Bosserman and his wife Stacey, Lori (Bosserman) Wyatt and her husband Allen, Mary (Bosserman) Spillman and her husband Mike; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene Burton of Spring Hill; and son-in-law, Butch Whitesell of NC.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Jenelle Watson.

In lieu of flowers, it is kindly requested that memorial contributions be made in her name to Calvary United Methodist Church, the , or to the .

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2019
