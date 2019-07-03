|
Dorothy "Dot" Coffman
Bridgewater - Dorothy "Dot" Coffman, 85, of Bridgewater, died July 2, 2019, peacefully at Bridgewater Wellness House, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 15, 1933 in Mt. Crawford and was the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Moyers) Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bootsie" Coffman, in 1992.
She graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1950 and Harrisonburg Business School in 1952. Dot retired from the Shenandoah District Office Church of the Brethren in 1997, after serving as administrative secretary for 15 years.
Dot was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren. She loved her church where she served as a deacon, a member of the Church Board, Women's Fellowship, and many other positions throughout the years. In addition, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening.
Most of all she loved her family. Her greatest joy was when they came home on weekends and had fun eating and playing games.
She is survived by her four children, Steve Coffman and wife Pam, of Mobile, Alabama, Terry Coffman of Bridgewater, Randy Coffman and wife, Janelle, of Bridgewater, Lisa Coffman and special friend, Ben Shifflett, of Elkton. One granddaughter, Scarlett Danraj and husband Ryan, of Stuarts Draft; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Henry and Wesley. One sister-in-law, Barbara Wright; her very good friend, Wade Bodkin.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles L. Wright, Jr.; sister, Joyce Staples; brothers-in-law, Leon Staples and Lee Coffman.
Burial will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9 AM, at the Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 9th at 6 PM at Summit Church of the Brethren in Bridgewater. Family visitation will be held Monday July 8, from 5-7 pm at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Summit COB, 114 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Brethren Wood Scholarships Fund, 4896 Armentrout Path, Keezletown, VA 22832.
Published in The News Leader from July 3 to July 6, 2019