Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Summit Church of the Brethren
Bridgewater, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Coffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" Coffman


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dot" Coffman Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Coffman

Bridgewater - Dorothy "Dot" Coffman, 85, of Bridgewater, died July 2, 2019, peacefully at Bridgewater Wellness House, surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 15, 1933 in Mt. Crawford and was the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Moyers) Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bootsie" Coffman, in 1992.

She graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1950 and Harrisonburg Business School in 1952. Dot retired from the Shenandoah District Office Church of the Brethren in 1997, after serving as administrative secretary for 15 years.

Dot was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren. She loved her church where she served as a deacon, a member of the Church Board, Women's Fellowship, and many other positions throughout the years. In addition, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening.

Most of all she loved her family. Her greatest joy was when they came home on weekends and had fun eating and playing games.

She is survived by her four children, Steve Coffman and wife Pam, of Mobile, Alabama, Terry Coffman of Bridgewater, Randy Coffman and wife, Janelle, of Bridgewater, Lisa Coffman and special friend, Ben Shifflett, of Elkton. One granddaughter, Scarlett Danraj and husband Ryan, of Stuarts Draft; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Henry and Wesley. One sister-in-law, Barbara Wright; her very good friend, Wade Bodkin.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles L. Wright, Jr.; sister, Joyce Staples; brothers-in-law, Leon Staples and Lee Coffman.

Burial will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9 AM, at the Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 9th at 6 PM at Summit Church of the Brethren in Bridgewater. Family visitation will be held Monday July 8, from 5-7 pm at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Summit COB, 114 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Brethren Wood Scholarships Fund, 4896 Armentrout Path, Keezletown, VA 22832.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 3 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
Download Now