Dorothy (Hiner) Craun
Arlington - Dorothy "Dot, Dottie" (Hiner) Craun, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Arlington, VA, the place she called home for the past sixty-five years.
Dot was born in Staunton, VA to Graydon Leroy Hiner and Lena Berry Hiner on July 31, 1927. She went to school at Beverley Manor High School, graduating class of 1945. In 1947, she married Elmer "Shorty" Craun and they remained united until his death in 1990. She worked as an Investigative Assistant and Clerk/Typist for the Department of the Army/Special Investigations Division, 116th Military Intelligence Group, in Washington D.C. for over forty years and received numerous commendations for superior performance. Ms. Craun was an avid doll collector and had a passion for animals, gardening, and the Democratic Party.
Ms. Craun is preceded in death by husband, Elmer "Shorty" Craun; parents, Graydon and Lena Hiner; siblings, Bill, Sam, & Junior Hiner, Gwendolyn Hazel Lessley; and fiancé Ralph McLain.
Dorothy is survived by stepdaughter, Kitty Fretwell and her family, Shelly Vaughn, Rachel Harris, Linda Fretwell, & Wesley, Dustin, and Buck Jarvis; niece, Brenda Armentrout and her family, Kenneth, Crystal Armentrout, and Kasi Small; nephew, Stacy Lessley and his family, Rachel Lilly and Brandon Lessley; niece, Kelley Holland, and her family, Jamie & Sylus Meeks; and her loyal canine companion, Tina.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, VA.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Armentrout, Stacy Lessley, Brandon Lessley, and Zach Small.
Memorials may be given to ASPCA and/or the Democratic Party.
The family of Dorothy Craun wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Heather & Maureen McLain, Tina Aboagye, Autumn and everyone at Medi Home Health in Arlington, George Dodge, Bruce Gilbert, Brian & Tara Lodwig, Steve Papelian, and Paul Reichley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020