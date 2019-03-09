|
Dorothy Jane Hanger
Swoope - Dorothy Jane (Kelley) Hanger, 89, wife of Roscoe J. Hanger, formerly of Trinity Point Road, Swoope, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Mrs. Hanger was born on January 28, 1930 in Harriston, Virginia, a daughter of the late John C. and Nettie Jane (Atkins) Kelley.
Dorothy graduated from New Hope High School, was a life-long member of West View United Methodist Church and she loved the Lord. Mrs. Hanger enjoyed cooking, gardening and growing lots of flowers outdoors. She also enjoyed music, especially bluegrass and square dancing at the Buttermilk Spring Barn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Snelson and Betty Sandy.
Surviving in addition to her husband of sixty-six years, is a daughter, Kathy (Hanger) Atkins and her husband Scott of Fredericksburg; a son, Timothy James "Tim" Hanger and his wife Pat of Swoope; two grandchildren, Chris Hanger and his wife Katie, and Nathan Hanger; a sister, Ruth (Kelley) Sandy and her husband Marion; two brothers, Barry Kelley and his wife Pat, and Johnny Kelley and his wife Linda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend William F. "Bill" Trice.
Burial will follow in the Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Larry Kelley, Caleb Bailey, Dale Dull, Harvey Sandy, John Sutton, and Ray Meek.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church, c/o Food Bank, 1614 West Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019