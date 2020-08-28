Dorothy Jane Harper
Harrisonburg - Dorothy Jane Harper, 101, formerly of Staunton and most recently of Harrisonburg passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at White Birch Communities, Harrisonburg.
Born July 19, 1919 in Staunton, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Violet (East) Harper.
Dorothy was a graduate of the former Beverley Manor High School and Dunsmore Business College. Prior to retirement, she was employed by MetLife where she worked for 35 faithful years. Dorothy grew up in the Methodist Church and then transferred to Hebron Presbyterian in Swoope and later attended First Presbyterian Church in Staunton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Catherine Shue, Charlotte H. Alexander, and Frances H. Vincent; brother, Emmett M. Haper; and two nephews, Donald Harper and Thomas Vincent.
She is survived by four nieces, Catherine Meck and husband, John, Patricia Trunzo and husband, Steve, Terry Baldwin and husband, Roger, and Janet Harper; four nephews, Henry Shue and wife, Vivienne, Joseph Alexander and wife, Diane, Robert Vincent and wife, Susan, and John Vincent and wife, Susie; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Following cremation, a private family burial will take place in Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to the Valley Mission, 1513 W. Beverley St., Staunton, VA 24401 or Cook Creek Presbyterian Church, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com