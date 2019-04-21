|
Dorothy Knott
Churchville - Dorothy Alice Knott, 91, of Churchville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home.
Dorothy was born on June 10, 1927, a daughter of the late Laura Alice (Hoover) and George Marvin Milstead.
She was a member of Heavens Golden Gates Church in Staunton.
She was united in marriage on June 21, 1943, to Grover Thomas Knott, who preceded her in death on June 8, 1981.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Junior Thomas Knott and wife, Carolyn, of Mt. Solon, and Lee Roy Knott of Churchville; two brothers, Charles Milstead of Nacagdoches, Texas, and Harry Milstead of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Jeff Knott and wife, Karen, Mike Knott and wife, Tiffany, Eric Lee Knott and wife, Aimee, and Kevin Knott; ten great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter.
She is also preceded in death by grandchildren, Brenda Morris and Ricky Knott; sister, Helen Virginia Knott; brothers, Marvin Lee Milstead, George J. Milstead, Earl Elwood Milstead, and Paul "Pete" Milstead; daughter-in-law, Deborah Sue Knott.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday, April 24th, at the funeral home with Rev. Warren Lee Knott and Golden Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah,78 Sports Medicine Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019