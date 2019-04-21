Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Knott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Knott


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Knott Obituary
Dorothy Knott

Churchville - Dorothy Alice Knott, 91, of Churchville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home.

Dorothy was born on June 10, 1927, a daughter of the late Laura Alice (Hoover) and George Marvin Milstead.

She was a member of Heavens Golden Gates Church in Staunton.

She was united in marriage on June 21, 1943, to Grover Thomas Knott, who preceded her in death on June 8, 1981.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, Junior Thomas Knott and wife, Carolyn, of Mt. Solon, and Lee Roy Knott of Churchville; two brothers, Charles Milstead of Nacagdoches, Texas, and Harry Milstead of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Jeff Knott and wife, Karen, Mike Knott and wife, Tiffany, Eric Lee Knott and wife, Aimee, and Kevin Knott; ten great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter.

She is also preceded in death by grandchildren, Brenda Morris and Ricky Knott; sister, Helen Virginia Knott; brothers, Marvin Lee Milstead, George J. Milstead, Earl Elwood Milstead, and Paul "Pete" Milstead; daughter-in-law, Deborah Sue Knott.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday, April 24th, at the funeral home with Rev. Warren Lee Knott and Golden Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah,78 Sports Medicine Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
Download Now