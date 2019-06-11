|
Dorothy Lucille Caricofe
New Hope - Dorothy Lucille Caricofe, 89, of New Hope, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born in New Hope on November 19, 1929, a daughter of the late Evealeen (Bunch) and John Henry Breeden.
She worked as a homemaker and also as a CNA and hospice aide. She was a foster mother for People Places for 15-20 years and was a member of New Hope UMC, and their Hunter Maybrey Circle. She was a supporter of anything her grandchildren participated in and was an avid race fan of her husband, son, grandson, granddaughter and great-grandson.
On October 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Boyd Franklin Caricofe, Sr., who preceded her in death.
Dorothy is survived by a son, B. F. Caricofe, Jr. and wife, Peggy, daughter, Loretta Caricofe Dameron and husband, Andrew; son in law Rocky Simmons, widow of her eldest daughter Joan Simmons; sister, Elizabeth Bryan; grandchildren, Kimberly Simmons Hinkle and husband, Danny, Roxann Simmons Canipe and husband, Mike, B. Caricofe, III, Crystal Lucille Caricofe, Jason Massie and wife, Kelly, Tosha Massie Ritchie and husband, Richard, Cynthia Massie Taylor husband, Travis, Joshua Hayes Massie, Favon Dameron and wife, Derinda, and Dylan Dameron; great-grandchildren, Brittany Jefferson and husband Jeremiah, Stephen Hinkle, Whittany Hinkle, Dakota Canipe and wife, Carrie, Cheyenne Canipe, Franklin Caricofe, IV, Dalton Caricofe, Reonia Miles, Nathaniel Miles, Kindra Miles, Topangia Knight, Matthew Massie, Jenna Massie, Hannah Massie, Savannah Alford and husband, Christian, Naomi Ritchie, Layla Taylor, Bentley Taylor, Graysen Taylor and Delilah Dameron; great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Jefferson, Jax Jefferson, Claire Canipe, Kali Hinkle and Raylan Hoodless; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Roger Breeden, Don Breeden, and Gary Breeden.
The family wishes to offer a special thank you to her caregivers, Kitty Lindsay, Brittany Neff and LeAnna (Goober) Fields.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be held at New Hope United Methodist Church, at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with Pastor Corey Smallwood officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in New Hope.
In-lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 11 to June 14, 2019