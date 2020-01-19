|
|
Dorothy Patterson Jones
Dorothy Patterson Jones went on her final journey to join her husband, parents, brothers and sisters in the glory of heaven early in the morning of Jan 17, 2020
Dorothy known as "Dot" was a beautiful cherished person, adoring daughter, loving sister, beloved wife, and devoted grandmother "nanny", great grandmother, and faithful friend.
She was born in March 4, 1931 in Crozet Va to the late Earl and Mary Patterson
She was proceeded in death by her husband James D Jones, parents, brothers, and sisters.
She is survived by her sister Grace Morris, her daughter Cindy Taylor (Jimmy) Granddaughters Mandy Stone (Patton) Casey Dujardin (mike) and Peyton Taylor. Grandson Ryan Marshall (Casey)
Great-grandchildren Camryn, Hayden, Brynlee, Addison, Jaxsen, and Ethan.
Nanny will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Teague funeral home is in charge of services.
Graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Monticello Memory Gardens with Pastor David Vaughan officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Stuart's draft rescue squad.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020