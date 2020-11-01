1/
Dorothy Rodeffer
1935 - 2020
Dorothy Rodeffer

Dorothy Ann Rodeffer, 84, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at University of Virginia Medical Center.

Dorothy was born in Mt. Solon on December 16, 1935, a daughter of the late Pauline (Staubus) and Dwite R. Horn.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

She was united in marriage on December 25, 1952 to Richard Allen Rodeffer, who preceded her in death on January 9, 2007.

Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Paula R. Staley and husband, Mark, of Verona; a son, Richard E. Rodeffer of Mount Solon; grandchildren, Rebecca "Becky" Taylor and husband, Jay, and Christopher Staley and wife, Tonya; great-grandchildren, Camden Taylor, Amanda Brown, Emma Staley, and Garrett Staley.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Horn.

A graveside service will be conducted 11 AM Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon, with Pastor Cynthia Long officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Rd., Mount Solon, VA 22843, and/or St. Paul Lutheran Church, PO Box 21, Mt. Solon, VA 22843.

Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com




Published in The News Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
