Dorothy Sensabaugh Eakin
Fairfield - Dorothy Sensabaugh Eakin , 88 of Fairfield died Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Mayflower. Born September 19, 1931 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Wallace Morrison Miller and Lula Jane Sensabaugh Miller.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Don J. Eakin.

She was a member of the Fairfield United Methodist Church and retired from the Fairfield Farm Bureau with 31 years of service.

Surviving are her children; Don W. Eakin, Brenda Dudley (Jeff), Charles Eakin (Wanda), four granddaughters and seven great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be at Fairfield Cemetery with Rev. Valerie Ritter officiating.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.




Published in The News Leader from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
