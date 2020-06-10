Dorothy Sensabaugh Eakin



Fairfield - Dorothy Sensabaugh Eakin , 88 of Fairfield died Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Mayflower. Born September 19, 1931 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Wallace Morrison Miller and Lula Jane Sensabaugh Miller.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Don J. Eakin.



She was a member of the Fairfield United Methodist Church and retired from the Fairfield Farm Bureau with 31 years of service.



Surviving are her children; Don W. Eakin, Brenda Dudley (Jeff), Charles Eakin (Wanda), four granddaughters and seven great grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be at Fairfield Cemetery with Rev. Valerie Ritter officiating.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store