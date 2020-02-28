|
|
Dorothy (Cutlip) Smith
Staunton - Dorothy (Cutlip) Smith, 80, wife of Robert A. Smith, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
In addition to her husband, family members include a daughter, Debbie Perry Stinnett; a son, Steve Plecker; two sisters, Barbara Woods and Billie Jean Schultz; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Doris McGuinn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020