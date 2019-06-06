Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Dorothy T. Varner

Dorothy T. Varner Obituary
Dorothy T. Varner

Staunton - Dorothy Belle (Thorne) Varner, 78, widow of Dale Matthew Varner, of Staunton died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Fishersville.

She was born September 21, 1940, in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late William A. and Susie Belle (Benson) Thorne.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Varner was employed by Western State Hospital with 30 years of service.

She was a member of the Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.

Family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Alice Faye and Sidney Monroe of Staunton; a granddaughter, Jacklyn Nichole Nutty and husband, Josh; a great granddaughter and little angel, Madison Ann Hite; and a sister, Sally Rosson of Crozet.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Augusta Memorial Park.

There will be no public viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to Shenandoah Hospice House, 111 N. Campus Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 6 to June 9, 2019
