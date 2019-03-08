|
Douglas Caracofe
Crimora - Douglas Earl Caracofe, 66, of Crimora, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, in NC due to an accident.
Doug was born in Norfolk on December 5, 1952, son of the late Elsie (Barnette) and Nelson Caracofe.
He worked as a truck driver for B&S Contracting and had served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed singing country music and telling good jokes.
In Sept. of 1988, he was united in marriage to Angelia Gale (Jones) Caracofe, who survives.
Doug is also survived by a daughter, Celeste Caracofe Crudup, Zabulon, NC; sister, Wanda Caracofe Fergusen of Staunton; brother, Ronnie Caracofe and wife, Kim, of Greenville, VA; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Lin Caracofe, and a brother-in-law, Carl Fergusen.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at New Hope United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in New Hope. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 24, New Hopw, VA 24469.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019