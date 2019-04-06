|
Douglas H. Baker
Staunton - Douglas H. Baker, died April 1, 2019 at 97, having enjoyed a full and adventurous life.
Born in Spain to American parents he returned to the States and lived with his two sisters and two brothers in New Vernon, New Jersey.
As a lieutenant in the United States Army, Douglas was recruited into the Office of Strategic Services and it was at parachute school in Scotland that he met his first wife Elizabeth. Elizabeth was dropped into Cyprus to contact the resistance and Douglas spent time in Germany and France during mopping up operations in 1945.
Dad and his second wife, Jean moved to Staunton ten years ago. During his last decade of life, Douglas often reminisced about life on his father's farm in Salisbury,Vermont, playing in the hayloft in the barn with his brothers and sisters, walking the length of the crystal clear trout stream that meandered through the fields, building the rough stone walls with the rocks that were pushed up by the heavy freezes of winter.
Surviving are sons Anthony, Andrew and Jonathan; spouses, Amy, Virginia, and Juliette; grandchildren Gabrielle, Abigail, Anthony, Annie, Sally, James, David, Farrah and Corin; great grandchildren, Adrian and Elizabeth; great-great-grandson Julian. Douglas was preceded in death by first wife, Elizabeth and great-grandson Julian.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Thornrose Cemetery.
