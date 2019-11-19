Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas M. Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas M. Carter In Memoriam
Thank You



The family of Douglas M. Carter would like to thank the community for the outpouring of sympathy and expressions shown during his passing. We would like to thank the students, fellow teachers, coaches, fellow cadets, his loved ones, various organizations that he was a member of, and Shenandoah House for the telephone calls, online condolences, the visits, cards, food, and all expressions.

Thank you again, Connie, Roger Jr. and Elizabeth, Preston and Jennifer, Cathy, and Carter. God bless you.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -