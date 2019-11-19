|
Thank You
The family of Douglas M. Carter would like to thank the community for the outpouring of sympathy and expressions shown during his passing. We would like to thank the students, fellow teachers, coaches, fellow cadets, his loved ones, various organizations that he was a member of, and Shenandoah House for the telephone calls, online condolences, the visits, cards, food, and all expressions.
Thank you again, Connie, Roger Jr. and Elizabeth, Preston and Jennifer, Cathy, and Carter. God bless you.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019