Douglas W. Richardson
Swoope - Douglas Wade Richardson,65, of Swoope, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 2, 1954 in Staunton, a son of Samuel Hunter Richardson and Jacqueline (Fauver) Duke.
Mr. Richardson was employed by Perdue as an electrician.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and tractor and loved spending time in Highland County at his camp.
In addition to his parents, family members include his brother, James Duke (Ashley) of Staunton; a sister, Jackie Leigh Duke of Harrisonburg; and two nephews, Brandon and Clayton Duke.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Burial will be private in Thornrose Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019