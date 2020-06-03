Doyle "Pat" Eugene Patterson
Doyle "Pat" Eugene Patterson, 84, of Stuarts Draft and formerly Monterey, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Monterey Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice, Pat had a special interest for animals.

