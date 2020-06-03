Doyle Eugene "Pat" Patterson
Doyle "Pat" Eugene Patterson

Doyle "Pat" Eugene Patterson, 84, of Stuarts Draft and formerly Monterey, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Monterey Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice, Pat had a special interest for animals.

www.obaughfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Monterey Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Obaugh Funeral Home Inc
8739 Highland Turnpike
Mc Dowell, VA 24458
(540) 396-3451
