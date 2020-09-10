Drehla (Michael) Sours
Drehla (Michael) Sours, formerly of Mt. Sidney, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Born July 16th, 1922 in Mt. Solon, she was the daughter of the late Whitney and Carrie Michael.
She graduated in 1940 from North River High School and then received her teaching certificate in 1942 from Huntington College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
While teaching in Craigsville, Virginia she met Melvin Hoye Sours and they were married in July of 1949. Melvin preceded her in death in August 2009.
She was a member of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church for 65 years, where she served in a variety of roles in support of its mission.
In addition to her husband and parents, nine siblings have preceded her in death, six brothers, Weldon, Hinkle, Kay, William Levi (W.L.), Stanley and Leo Michael; three sisters, Hester Jane, Dicie M. Hutchinson and Mardee M. Kiser.
She is survived by her son, Gene Sours and wife, Ann of Churchville; daughter, Ann Goodson and husband, Gregory of Scottsville; three grandchildren, Whitney Sours and wife, Misty of Verona, Rebekah Castle and husband, Ron of Ft. Defiance, Dean Goodson and wife, Jes of Midlothian; seven great grandchildren. Spencer, Aubrey and Carter Sours, Hattie and Daisy Castle, Eloise and Maeve Goodson; siblings, Arthur Ray Michael, Wona Faye Puffernberger of Bridgewater, Ethel Lois Lam of Centerville and Flossie Nell Andrews of Harrisonburg.
A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church Rev. Reed Hopkins officiating.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the building fund of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, P O Box 118 Ft. Defiance, Va. 24437.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic face masks and social distancing will be required.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com