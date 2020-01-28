|
|
Duffel Stephenson Watson Jr.
Afton - Duffel "Steve" Watson, 68, of Afton, Virginia, passed away at his home on January 22, 2020.
Steve was born on October 19, 1951, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Duffel S. Watson, Sr. and Lucy Bell Linton Watson.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Kauffman.
After graduating from Albemarle High School in 1970, Steve received his Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees in education from James Madison University. He began his teaching career in Rockingham County and then became Director of Special Education in Louisa Co. Later in life, Steve had a successful career as a Realtor. He and his late wife Donna were members of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg.
Steve is survived by his three children: Matthew and wife Katherine of Arlington, Daniel Watson of Falls Church, and Beth Watson Bennett and husband Chris of Mineral along with grandsons: Gabriel, Luke, Bryce and Kade; brother Tom Watson and his wife Barbara of Bridgewater, VA, sister Sally Watson of Charlottesville, four nieces: Erin, Anna, Christy and Jenny plus mother and father in-laws Bill and Dee Kauffman of Lynchburg.
A memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Baptist Church on 623 Davis Creek Lane in Lovingston, VA on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 am.
Prior to the service, there will be visitation at the church beginning at 10 am.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020