Dwight L. Tinsley
Churchville - Dwight L. Tinsley, 72, husband of Linda (Sprouse) Tinsley of 1046 Jerusalem Chapel Road, passed into his heavenly home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 4, 1948, a son of the late Ray G. Reed and B. Irene (Tinsley) Johnson. He was raised by his grandparents, David A. and Nellie (Goolsby) Tinsley. Dwight was a member of West Augusta United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He retired from Lowes of Staunton, and Norandex (now ABC Supply) in Fishersville. He continued to work at ABC part-time prior to his illness. Dwight enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his son and family, and many friends.
In addition to his wife, family members include son Mark A. Tinsley and wife Elizabeth "Beth." Dwight was "Papa" to grandchildren Luke, Megan, Jack, Levi and Sadie Tinsley, all of Lynchburg; brothers Larry Johnson (Holly) of Nebraska, Glenn Reed (Mara), Steve Reed, Greg Reed (Sheri) and Jeff Reed, all of Pennsylvania; sisters Pat Fox (Jerry) of Stuarts Draft, Sue Macleod of Staunton, Karen Kline (Randy) and Cheryl Leese (John) of Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law Don Sprouse (Nancy) and David Sprouse (Jan), of Churchville; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by sister Jeannette Christian, special uncle Clarence Tinsley, and special father- and mother-in-law, Avery D. and Emma D. Sprouse.
A celebration of life will be held 1 pm Sunday, November 1 in Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church, officiated by Pastors Mark Reuter and Dennis Sites. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Wayne Wolfe, Scot Tinsley, Norman "Doodle" Sensabaugh, Buck Brown, Cornell "Butch" Nulty, Warren Miller, Gary Armstrong and David Lilly. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Groah, Larry Monroe, David Arbogast and coworkers from ABC Supply.
Mask-wearing and social-distancing will be observed at the service.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Kerry Alexander, Augusta Health Cancer Center, Dr. Naheed Velji, Hospice of the Shenandoah and very special nurse Mary Fletcher, and many family and friends who have been so supportive during Dwight's illness.
Memorials may be directed to West Augusta UMC Memorial Fund, c/o Carson Ralston, 3441 Deerfield Valley Rd., Deerfield, VA 24432; Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Fouondation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
