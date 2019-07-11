Services
Dwight Roland Miller Obituary
Dwight Roland Miller

Bridgewater - Dwight Roland Miller, 96, of Bridgewater, passed Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.

Dwight was born on May 13, 1923, a son of the late Martin Luther Miller and Barbara Etta (Coffman).

He retired from Reynolds Metals in Grottoes, and was a member of Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren. He had served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during WWII.

On May 13, 1946, he was united in marriage to Mary Lincoln (Bosserman) Miller, who preceded in death on Nov. 10, 2004.

Dwight is survived by sons, Dennis R. Miller and wife, Diane, Leonard "Bill" Miller and wife, Donna, Richard "Dick" Miller and wife, Brenda, and Clifford L. Miller, all of Bridgewater. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Denise Shiflet (Pat), Deanne Dastoli (Chris), Shelley Miller, Gail Delaney (Joe), Jennifer Black (Sandy), Lee MIller (Katie) and Mark Miller (Jenn); seven great-grandchildren, Abbie Shiflet, Becca Shiflet, Cecilia Dastoli, Kalen Murphy, Aiden Murphy, Dustin Black, and Samuel Black; great-great-granddaughter, Lauren Renee; sister-in-law, Mary G. Miller of Bridgewater.

He is preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Wright, and Della McNett; brothers, Glen Miller, and DeRay Miller.

A memorial service will be conducted 4 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, with Pastors Elaine H. McGann and Glenn Bollinger officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Mary Lincoln Flower Fund, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from July 11 to July 14, 2019
