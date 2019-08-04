|
|
E. Odell Huffer
Churchville - Eston Odell Huffer, 84, of 1205 Jennings Gap Rd., died Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Augusta Health.
Born October 25, 1934 in Augusta County, he was the son of the late Eston Samuel and Stella (Campbell) Huffer. He was a graduate of Churchville High School and a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Nike ARADCOM Missile Division from 1957-59. Odell retired from Huger-Davidson and was previously employed by Staunton Creamery. He was a member of the Staunton First Church of God. His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, and farming. He loved sports and played on the church softball team for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Hilda Mae (Campbell) Huffer, whom he married on September 22, 1956; twin daughters, Sherry Kline and husband Danny, and Denise Downs and husband Scott all of Churchville; four grandchildren, Jessica Griffin and husband Jacob, Felicia Jack and husband Tracy, Kyle Downs and wife Megan, and Dylan Downs; six great-grandchildren, Karen and Holt Jack, Kendyll, Landon, and Bennett Downs, and Baby Griffin soon to be born; and two sisters, Vada Kellogg and husband Ray, and Shirley Mullenax.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, in Staunton First Church of God, officiated by Pastor Scott Stedman. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Danny Kline, Scott, Kyle, and Dylan Downs, Jacob Griffin, Tracy Jack, Bernie Wolcott, and Bob Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Cromer, Brad Mawyer, and member of the Glory Bound Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Bear Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the Staunton First Church of God, 1850 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be extended to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019