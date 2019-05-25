|
|
Earl Bryant Cash
WAYNESBORO - Earl Bryant Cash, 100, won the victory on May 22, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living.
Born June 12, 1918 in Roanoke, he was the tenth, and last surviving, child of the late John Thomas and Julian Margaret Cash. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Julia Patricia Hamilton; a son, Jerry Wayne Cash; and his three wives, Juanita Groah Cash (the mother of his children) Natalie Quick Borden Cash, and Aileen Margaret Moran Cash.
Earl was the oldest member of Jollivue United Methodist Church where, over the years, he was totally involved, serving in many capacities.
He was a WW II veteran with the U.S. Army. In 1980 he retired from Westinghouse. In addition to working at Westinghouse, he was a farmer and had worked at Basic-Witz, Radford Arsenal, N&W Railroad, and DuPont. Besides his church involvement he enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing at Nags Head, and family get-togethers.
The family will received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jollivue UMC.
His service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the church by Rev. Sarah Payne. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery with honors by Staunton VFW Post #2216.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jollivue United Methodist Church, 551 Lee-Jackson Hwy. Staunton, VA 24401.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from May 25 to May 28, 2019