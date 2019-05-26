Services
Lyndhurst - Earl Leslie Fox, 85, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Augusta Health. He was born in Rockbridge County on August 16, 1933, a son of the late James R. and Myrtle Ellen (Sours) Fox.

Earl retired from Genicom, working as production worker. He attended Mountain Top Christian Church in Love. Earl was an avid New York Yankee's Baseball fan. Woodworking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends were a few of his favorite hobbies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marvin Fox, Nellie Fitzgerald, and Dorothy Craig; as well as a daughter -in-law, Roxann Fox.

Survivors include his wife, Mary (Jarvis) Fox; children, David L. Fox of Stuarts Draft, Earl Michael Fox of Lyndhurst, and Brenda Ellen Bowersox and husband, Jimmy of Crimora; nine grandchildren, James Hewitt, Mark Hewitt and wife, Lauren, Andrea, Brent, Michelle and Eric Fox, John and Heather Bowersox; 11 great- grandchildren; two great great- grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastor Richard Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Earl's memory to Mountain Top Christian Church.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 26 to May 29, 2019
