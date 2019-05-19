Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Earl McCary
Earl McCary
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
Earl R. McCary

Churchville -

Earl Richard McCary, Sr., 81, of Churchville, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Augusta Health.

He was born June 17, 1937 in Augusta County, a son of the late Cecil Mac McCary and Nellie (Ross) Shuey.

Family members include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Earl "Richard", Jr. and Barbara McCary of Hermitage and Stephen McCary of Staunton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Angelia and Wes Sumner of Washington, NC and Diana and Richard Cutting of Punta Gorda, FL; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Jerry Thomas.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 19 to May 22, 2019
