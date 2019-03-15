Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church
Earl Ward Cline


Earl Ward Cline Obituary
Earl Ward Cline

Harrisonburg - Earl Ward Cline, 87, husband of Agnes Josephine "Jo" Cline of Mt. Solon, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.

Mr. Cline was born on April 20, 1931 in Middle River (Augusta County), a son of the late John Joseph and Lena R. (Burgess) Cline.

Earl was a member of the Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a talented woodworker, enjoyed being outdoors, liked to fish, and attend auctions.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cline was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret (Cline) Cox; and a brother, Bobby N. Cline.

Surviving in addition to his wife of twenty-one years, are two sons, Patrick Cline and his wife Debra and Mark Cline and his wife Jennifer; three step- children, Dorothy Axelson and her husband John, Terry Dawson and her husband Neal, and David Jordan; ten grandchildren, Brandon Cline, Travin Cline, Chase Cline, Jessica Hatter, Noah Cline, Kelly Dungan, Sydnie Axelson, Emily Axelson, Daniel Jordan, and Justin Jordan; four great-

grandchildren; and special friend, Gary Michael.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church by Pastor Debbie Huffman and Pastor Kenneth Price.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A meal and time of fellowship will follow in the church social hall.

Active pallbearers will be Mark Cline, Patrick Cline, Brandon Cline, Travin Cline, Chase Cline, and Mike Cox.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Earl's memory, to Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2733 Springhill Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019
