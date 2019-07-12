|
Earle J. Breeden, Sr.
Mount Sidney - Earle James Breeden, Sr., 86, a resident of Mt. Sidney passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He was born on January 30, 1933 in the Harriston Community and was the son of the late James Clarence and Frances Marie Cook Breeden.
Earle lived the majority of his life in Augusta County and attended Harriston, New Hope and Wilson Memorial High School. He grew up on a farm and spent most of his life farming; he was employed with General Electric for 17 years and retired in 2003-2004. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, listening to bluegrass music and was an avid collector of brass bells.
On July 1, 1950, he married the former, Agnes Raynes, who survives.
He is also survived by his children, Sheryl Peregoy of Mt. Sidney, Deborah Rankin and husband, Ronnie, of Staunton, Tammy Cox and husband, Michael, of Mt. Sidney, Steven Breeden of Stuarts Draft and Earle J. Breeden, Jr. and wife, Gail, of Barren Ridge; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Cecil Breeden of Ridge Crest, CA; a sister, Jean Chandler and husband, Jack, of Waynesboro; a special cousin, Lois Diehl, of Grottoes; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Faith Diehl and a son-in-law, Gary Peregoy.
Friends may call at his residence at any time.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Crawford, III and lay leader Mardy Marston officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to, Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 48, Mt. Sidney, VA 24467 or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 12 to July 15, 2019