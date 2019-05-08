|
Earlene Ingram Queen
Melbourne, FL - Earlene Ingram Queen, age 82, died Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born in Russell Springs, KY. She was the daughter of the late Earl Ingram and Vivian Cravens Ingram. She and her husband Russell C. Queen, came to Brevard County in 1997 from Staunton, VA.
She graduated from Lindsey Wilson Jr. College, Columbia, KY, received a BS chemistry degree from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia of Charlottesville, VA. Mrs. Queen taught in the Public School System of Staunton for 30 years. Before that she taught one year in Louisville, KY and two years in North Miami Beach, FL.
Earlene was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Ingram Dixon and brother in law, Lester Floyd Dixon. She is survived by her husband, Russell (Russ); daughter, Lee Allison Boris; son in law, Edward Boris; grandson, John Boris of Leesburg, VA and granddaughter, Danielle Boris of Richmond, VA and special niece, Leslie Wagner.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, May, 13, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home, 5400 Village Drive, Rockledge, FL 32955. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Queen to Suntree United Methodist Church, 7400 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32940.
