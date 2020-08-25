1/
Eddie "Butch" Debord
Eddie "Butch" Debord

Staunton - Eddie "Butch" Marvin Debord, 72, husband of Lynn (Prater) Sisson Debord, of Staunton, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Augusta Health.

He was born December 17, 1947 in Waynesboro, a son of the late Lewis and Margaret Katherine (Easterley) Debord.

Mr. Debord received his bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University and received his master's degree from the University of Tennessee. Butch later retired as a general contractor.

Butch was a devoted member of Olivet Presbyterian Church where he helped with SACRA. He was a director of the Boy Scouts of America in Knoxville, TN and he served on the Children's Advocacy Board in Staunton.

Butch was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Anne Debord, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis "Bucky" Debord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Olivet Presbyterian Church Pavilion, located behind the church.

The family will receive friends following the service at the pavilion.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Olivet Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 1019 Richmond Road, Staunton, V A24401.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
