Eddie R. Reed


1958 - 2020
Eddie R. Reed Obituary
Eddie R. Reed

Staunton - Eddie Ray "Skeeter" Reed, 61, of Sharon Lane passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Reed was born in Staunton on May 5, 1958, a son of the late Willis Lee, Sr. and Dora Luella (Fox) Reed.

Eddie was retired from Shenandoah Electric, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by a brother, James E. Craig.

Surviving are two brothers, Willis Lee Reed, Jr. of Greenville and Ernie Reed of Staunton; a sister, Zane Roadcap of Staunton; and a number of nieces, nephews, and many many friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Graveside service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Warren Knott.

Active pallbearers will be Dustin Cason, Mike Cason, Eric Elkins, Tony Rankin, Denny Pierce, Jerry Weaver, and Victor Douglas.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Brown, Max Miller, Frankie Marcum, Buck Brown, and Eddie Harris.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020
