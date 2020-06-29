Edgar Flora



Bridgewater - Edgar Allen Flora, age 100 years and seven months, a resident of Bridgewater Healthcare, formerly of Bridgewater and Mount Sidney, VA, died June 27, 2020, due to declining health.



A son of Levi Samuel Flora and Oda Alice Shaver Flora, he was born November 13, 1919, in Washington D.C., and lived in Weyers Cave, Timberville, and Mt. Sidney, VA.



He married Frances Elizabeth Wilson on September 11, 1947, who predeceased him on November 3, 2002.



Edgar graduated from Timberville High School in 1934 and completed a post-graduate certificate from Broadway High School in 1936. He graduated from Bridgewater College (BA in chemistry) in 1949 and The University of Virginia (MEd) in 1960.



Edgar served as a principal and teacher, and even as a coach and bus driver, in Augusta County Public Schools from 1950-1985 at Middle River High School, Mt. Sidney Elementary School, and Verona Elementary School. He taught at Blue Grass High School in Highland County from 1949-1950. He belonged to professional organizations such as the Augusta County Education Association and Virginia Education Association.



Edgar belonged to the Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren and the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren after 1987. He served in many capacities through his years of membership as Sunday School teacher, member or chair of various committees including the Board of Administration, and usher.



Edgar belonged for 66 years to the Ruritan Club, first at the Mt. Sidney Ruritan Club, serving in various offices, and later at the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, which granted him Emeritus membership upon his retirement. These memberships gave him opportunities for community service including volunteer time at the Harrisonburg Free Clinic and the Rockingham-Historical Society Museum, winning recognition for his hours at both institutions.



He served in the U.S. Army from 1944-1946, in the 504th Infantry and later in the 515th Parachute Infantry Regiment, part of the 13th Airborne Division.



He enjoyed travel in the United States and abroad, reading, golfing (including two witnessed holes-in-one), and sports, particularly baseball, and he always enjoyed conversations with people around him.



Edgar is survived by children Karen Louise Flora Holl (Brent Mason Holl) of Bridgewater, VA; Leslie Faye Flora Meek (William Lewis Meek) of San Antonio, TX; and Allen Paige Flora (Denise Lovelace Flora) of Frederick, MD. Grandchildren are Noel Mason Holl (Jennifer Laura Ruleman Holl) of North Providence, RI; Jessica Flora Holl (Steven Albert Kennedy) of New Orleans, LA; Kristen Michelle Meek Ritter (Peyton Everett Ritter) of Beaumont, TX; and Margaret Elizabeth Flora Davis (Dustin Lee Davis) of Wooster, OH. Great-grandchildren are Miriam Frances Kennedy, Benjamin Patrick Kennedy, Cooper Truman Holl, Sawyer William Ritter, Lillian Blythe Ritter, and Riley Alan Davis. Also surviving are his brother Mark Riley Flora (Nellie Shumake Flora) of New Hope, VA, and a brother-in-law, John Kenneth Wilson of New York City, NY. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.



He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Bruce Harmon Flora, Harold Wilson Flora, Leon Milton Flora, Hollis Burton Flora, and sister Anna Flora Smith.



Burial will be private. A celebration of life may be held at a later time.



As a husband, father, and community member, Edgar sought opportunities to serve, often through organizations benefiting those around him. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812; Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 96 Laurel Hill Road, Verona, VA 24482; Harrisonburg Rockingham Free Clinic, 25 West Water Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801; or Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.









