Edgar R. Skelton
Staunton - Edgar Roland Skelton, 89, a resident of The Legacy and formerly of Churchville, passed away Sunday (February 9, 2020) in Augusta Health after an extended illness.
Born October 26, 1930 in Staunton, he was the son of the late Rolin Alford and Minnie Camille (Wheeler) Skelton, and was later raised by his uncle and aunt, Jessie and Olivia Showalter. After graduating from North River High School in 1948 he worked for the Staunton News Leader for several years. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, and then accepted a job with the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. He retired in 1985 after 30 years of service.
Edgar was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. He was a NASCAR enthusiast. Throughout his life he loved the outdoors: he was a hunter as a younger man, and in more recent years enjoyed trips to the beach. He was passionate about reading and staying informed of current events around the world. For over 30 years he was a member of the Masonic Lodge in northern Virginia.
On New Year's Eve, 1955, he married Arvella Loraine (Simmons) Skelton. She preceded him in death on November 1, 2005.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Skelton of Staunton and Cheryl Timm (Michael) of Spotsylvania; two sons, Larry Skelton and Eddie Skelton (Gabby Sangabriel), both of Churchville; two granddaughters, Becky Skelton and Samantha Hernandez; a great-grandson, Amari; and several extended family members.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Judy Hensley. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Churchville Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 608, Churchville, VA 24421.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020