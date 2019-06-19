|
|
Edna E. Basham
Staunton - Edna Abbie Epperley Basham, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was called home on June 18, 2019 to the place her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ had prepared for her.
She was born December 3, 1921 in Elliston, a daughter of the late Roscoe and Mary (Wills) Epperley.
She was a member of Greenville Baptist Church.
Mrs. Basham was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian who cherished her preachers on the radio and gospel music. She was adored by her loving husband, children, and grandchildren.
Family members include a son, Roger Basham of Staunton; three daughters, Shirley Smith of Bunnlevel, NC, Bonnie Gilliam of Staunton, and Dana Leavitt of Staunton; a brother, R.S. Epperley of Tallahassee, FL; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and nine great, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Basham; three sisters, Beulah Conner, Sybil Earhart, and Maida Barton; two grandchildren, baby Hemp and Gregory David Gilliam; and a great grandchild, Cody Miller.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Eric Brown. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
The family would like to thank The Legacy of North Augusta for their wonderful care of our mother and to Legacy Hospice.
"For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first. Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord." (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17)
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 19 to June 22, 2019