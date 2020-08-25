1/1
Edna Helen "Sue" Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Helen "Sue" Lawson

Washington D.C. - Edna Helen "Sue" Lawson, 79, of Washington D.C. passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1941 in Staunton, Virginia to the late Harry William Lawson and Edna Helen Lawson. She graduated on the Dean's list at the American University. She was employed at the US Postal Service and later CSOSA in Washington DC. She was raised as a Christian first 7th Day Adventist and later Baptized into the Baptist faith.

She leaves to cherish her memory with 4 children, 5 grandsons, and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 28, 2020 at Dunn & Sons Funeral Home 5635 Eads St. North East Washington, DC 20019




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved