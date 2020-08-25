Edna Helen "Sue" Lawson



Washington D.C. - Edna Helen "Sue" Lawson, 79, of Washington D.C. passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1941 in Staunton, Virginia to the late Harry William Lawson and Edna Helen Lawson. She graduated on the Dean's list at the American University. She was employed at the US Postal Service and later CSOSA in Washington DC. She was raised as a Christian first 7th Day Adventist and later Baptized into the Baptist faith.



She leaves to cherish her memory with 4 children, 5 grandsons, and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 28, 2020 at Dunn & Sons Funeral Home 5635 Eads St. North East Washington, DC 20019









