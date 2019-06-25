|
Edward Allen Sandy
- - Edward Allen Sandy, 85, formerly of Timbervflle, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Ed was born on March 23, 1934 in Augusta County and was the son of George Arlie "Joe" Sandy and Iva Christine (Zimbro) Sandy. On August 27, 1953, he married Joy Elizabeth Rhodes of New Market, VA., and they lived in Timberville, VA until 1980.
Ed attended Weyers Cave High School, served in the US Army, and was an over the road trucker for many years affiliated with several trucking companies including Smith's Transfer and Houff Transfer. Ed was a Safety Officer for Smith's Transfer when it was the largest trucking fine in Virginia; after moving in 1960, he was the Terminal Manager for Smith's Louisville, KY. location. He continued in trucking with Hornady Transportation, serving as a Terminal Manager and Account Representative. He retired in 2000,
While living in Timbervilte, Ed was a member of the Mt Jackson Masonic Lodge No, 103, and the Harrisonburg Moose Lodge. After relocating to Louisville, he was a member of the Highland Park Masonic Lodge No. 865. He was a member of the Kosair Shrine Temple and a 32nd Degree Mason of the Valley of Louisville, Scottish Rite,
Ed will be remembered for his outgoing personality, which ensured he made and kept in touch with his many friends, both in Kentucky as well as "back home" in Virginia. Ed had a special circle of friends at Bob Evans in Hillview where he spent many happy hours. Ed was an active grandfather to his grandchildren, always encouraging them in their education and careers. His family will miss his wit and wisdom, his stories of trucking adventures throughout the United States, his Rook game banter and his ability to ace the daily crossword.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Joy; an infant daughter, Barbara Anita Sandy; and by his brothers William P. Sandy and Roy Lee Sandy. Ed is survived by his children Kathryn Hope Sandy (Irma Esparza-Sandy) of El Paso, TX; Margaret Ann Howser (David Howser) of Louisville, KY; and Edward A. Sandy Il (Pamela Grimm) of Port Republic, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Christian (Bekah) Sandy of Seattle, WA; Kathryn (Tanner) Sandy-Miller of Alpharetta, GA, Jonathan Howser and Emily Howser of Louisville. KY: and two great-grandchildren: Eddie Miller and Fiona Miller.
The family will receive visitors at Theis Funeral Home in New Market, VA. between 6 and 8 PM on Friday, June 28, and a graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at" PM pm at St. Matthew's Cemetery in New Market, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Baptist Health Foundation of Greater Louisville!'e in Ed's memory.
Published in The News Leader from June 25 to June 28, 2019