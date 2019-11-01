Services
More Obituaries for Edward Boas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Boas Jr.


1929 - 2019
Edward Boas Jr. Obituary
Edward Boas, Jr.

Staunton - Edward Boas, Jr., 89, widower of Grace Mae (Arbaugh) Boas, of Staunton passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on December 20, 1929, a son of the late Edward Earl Boas, Sr. and Geneva (Steffy) Boas.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Maislin Transport as a truck driver. After retirement, he became a farmer.

He is survived by a daughter, Linda Marie Boas of Landisville, PA; siblings, William Boas and Mary White, both of Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

Coffman Funeral Home, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton was in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
