Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Waynesboro, VA
Edward Boyd "Buba" Thompson

Edward Boyd "Buba" Thompson Obituary
Edward Boyd "Buba" Thompson

Staunton - Edward Boyd "Buba" Thompson, 78, of Staunton went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Born August 29, 1940 in Staunton, he was the son of the late Jack Thompson of MA and Mildred Glenn of Staunton.

Mr. Thompson retired as a painter. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his children, Lee Thompson and wife, Sherry of Crimora, Tammy Cale and husband, Alan of Staunton, Donna Thomas of KY, and Michael Thompson of Stuarts Draft; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; aunt, Lillian Wheeler of Staunton; and cousin, Thelma Davis of Staunton.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro. Those who are planning to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Special Olympics Area 5.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019
