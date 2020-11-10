Edward Donald McClure, Jr.
Stuarts Draft - Edward Donald McClure, Jr. (Don), 91, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1929 in Augusta County, VA, the son of Mary Boone (Hawpe) and Edward Donald McClure.
He attended Spottswood High School and Hampden Sydney College and served four years in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of technical sergeant. He was a retired banker and businessman (owner of McClure Furniture Company) and a long-time resident of Stuarts Draft, Virginia and member of Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church.
He is an emeritus member of the Board of Directors of Augusta Health, having served as a member of the Board, Chairman of the Board, and member of the Personnel, Finance, and CEO Search Committees. He was instrumental in the merger of King's Daughters' Hospital and Waynesboro Community Hospital to form Augusta Health.
He was a member of the Board of Directors of Jefferson Bankshares and served on the Board of the Augusta County Service Authority. He was active in numerous organizations, including Ruritan National, Chamber of Commerce, Augusta County Democratic Committee, and the March of Dimes. He helped establish the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Shenandoah Shared Hospital Services.
Don was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Agnor McClure, his parents, and a brother, William H. McClure.
Don is survived by two daughters and their families, Martha and Thomas Elliott of Waynesboro and Susan, Denny, and Brittany Riggleman of Dayton; a son, Jay McClure of Stuarts Draft; two granddaughters and their families, Tara, Tim, Bryson, Emmalyn, and Austin Mahanes of Stuarts Draft and Courtney, Armani, and Gillian Hall of Richmond; and a sister, Ann M. Swecker of Stuarts Draft.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church, PO Box 256, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477 or Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
