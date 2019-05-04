Services
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-0074
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Fetzner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Fetzner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Fetzner Obituary
Edward Fetzner

Fairfax - Retired U.S. Army Captain Edward Allan Fetzner, 56, died due to complications from lung cancer on May 1, 2019, with his family by his side in Fairfax, Va. A memorial service will be held May 6, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 South Washington St., Alexandria Virginia at 1:00 P.M. Son of Richard Fetzner (Deceased) and Gaynell Nicklin (Deceased), he leaves behind a wife, Brenda Kay Barkley Fetzner, son Zachary Tate Fetzner, sisters Jean Fetzner Piorkowski, Melissa Janet Nicklin, and a niece Kiera Perkins. Always a giver, his remains were donated to Walter Reed Medical for cancer research. Beloved husband, father and brother, you will be missed, but, never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the .
Published in The News Leader from May 4 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now