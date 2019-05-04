|
Edward Fetzner
Fairfax - Retired U.S. Army Captain Edward Allan Fetzner, 56, died due to complications from lung cancer on May 1, 2019, with his family by his side in Fairfax, Va. A memorial service will be held May 6, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 South Washington St., Alexandria Virginia at 1:00 P.M. Son of Richard Fetzner (Deceased) and Gaynell Nicklin (Deceased), he leaves behind a wife, Brenda Kay Barkley Fetzner, son Zachary Tate Fetzner, sisters Jean Fetzner Piorkowski, Melissa Janet Nicklin, and a niece Kiera Perkins. Always a giver, his remains were donated to Walter Reed Medical for cancer research. Beloved husband, father and brother, you will be missed, but, never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the .
Published in The News Leader from May 4 to May 7, 2019