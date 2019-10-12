Services
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church
Fishersville, VA
Resources
1931 - 2019
Edward L. Gordon Obituary
Edward L. Gordon

Swoop - Edward Lacy Gordon, 88, of Swoope and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Friday (October 11, 2019) in Royal Care Assisted Living.

Born July 11, 1931 in Churchville to the late Edward Lee and Sallie Virginia (Michael) Gordon, he was the youngest of ten children. Ed attended Churchville Elementary School and grew up helping his father on the family farm.

At the age of 19 he joined the U. S. Army and fought on the front line during the Korean Conflict. After serving for 18 months, he was honorably discharged and returned to his home in Churchville.

On September 12, 1953, he married the love of his life, Anna Belle Vines in Warm Springs, Virginia. They enjoyed 43 years together. They had two sons, Edward Lee and Michael Dean.

Ed started his career with Crompton Shenandoah Company and was employed there for 18 years. He was then hired by General Electric in Waynesboro and worked there eight years as a gold plater.

Ed was hired in 1971 by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Her served 28 years, retiring as a shift sergeant.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings; and his wife.

Surviving are two sons, Edward Lee Gordon (Dianna) of Swoope, and Michael D. Gordon (Debbie) of Verona; two grandchildren, Heather R. Gordon and Michael D. Gordon II; two step grandchildren, Ericka Martin and Rodney Elkins; two great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a very special person who has been a part of his life, Ada "Ginger" Leitch, his fiancée.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15 in Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church, Fishersville, officiated by the Revs. Patrick Ryan and Bobby Campbell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Doug, David and Jimmy Gordon, Gary and Darrell Coffey, and J. Kent Hite. Honorary pallbearers will be Marion Sandy, Bob Harden, Dennis Back, and friends attending the service.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Monday at Bear Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A very special thanks to Kim Martin and the staff of Royal Care Assisted Living for the special care and love given to Dad for the last years. He loved you all. Also, thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Shenandoah for the care and comfort given Dad over the last weeks.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
