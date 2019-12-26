|
|
Edward Lee Hays
Greenville - Edward Lee Hays, 85 of Greenville went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home. He was born January 14, 1934 in Lofton, a son of the late Oliver Randolph Hays and Janie Frances Harris Hays.
Edward attended Woodrow Wilson Vocational -Technical School where he received his Machine Shop training. He was employed by Hopeman Manufacturing as a tool and die maker. An Army veteran, he was Honorably Discharged on May 19, 1962. He was a member of Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church which he has attended ever since he was a child. Truly a Good Samaritan, he would help anyone that needed help, regardless of whether he was busy or not.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Wendy Atkins, a beloved caretaker, who went above and beyond to provide care. They would also like to thank Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their support.
In addition to his parent he was preceded in death by one brother, Raymond Hays and one sister, Geraldine Hays.
He is survived by his spouse, Shirley Coleman Hays; his daughter, Dana Hays; his granddaughter, Rebecca Hite; his brother, Mark E. Hays of Staunton; his sisters, Mary Robertson of Fredericksburg and Coralee Ellington of Waynesboro and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, Steeles Tavern conducted by The Rev. Merle Fisher. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contribution to Augusta Health-Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o the Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and Crematory, Fishersville, is serving the family.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019