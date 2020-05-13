|
Edward "Ed" O. Michael
Mount Solon - Edward "Ed" O. Michael of Mt. Solon passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. He was the son of Thurston and Gladys Michael and lived in Mt. Solon all of his life.
Ed celebrated his 92nd birthday on April 27th and had a major stroke the following day.
He graduated from North River High School, class of 1946 where he met and then married his wife of 72 years, Phyllis Reid, who survives. They have three daughters, Brenda "Dee" Michael of Harrisonburg, Patricia "Trish" Obenhein, of Northern VA, and Amy Warner and husband Bink of Mt. Solon. He is also survived by two grandsons, Mike Warner and wife, Miriam, of Wendell, MA and Brian Warner and Heather Croushorn of Mt. Solon, and 2 great-grandsons Ronan and Moss Warner, of Wendell, MA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Everett Obenhein.
Ed spent most of his life as a carpenter and painter. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the outdoors, gardening, his dogs and telling stories of years past that kept everyone laughing. He was a member of the Methodist faith, having attended the Mt. Solon Church until it closed and then transferred to the Bridgewater Methodist Church.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mt. Solon Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 86 Emmanuel Church Rd, Mt. Solon, VA 22843, or to the Stokesville Food Pantry, 682 N River Road, Mt. Solon, VA 22843.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2020