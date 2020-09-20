Effie K. Pitsenbarger
Churchville - Effie Mae (Kiracofe) Pitsenbarger, 94, of Churchville, passed away on Sunday (September 20, 2020) in Shenandoah Nursing Home.
Born December 16, 1925 in West Augusta, she was the daughter of George Newton and Edna Gertrude (Lambert) Kiracofe.
Mrs. Pitsenbarger graduated from Churchville High School. She was a life-long member of St. James United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Blanche Gilbert Sunday school class and Women of the Church, and served as a Sunday school teacher and board member.
She was employed by E. I. DuPont for several years, and while a homemaker, she also worked for Ashby Meat Market and Augusta Cooperative Frozen Foods.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Burton Jones "Pet" Pitsenbarger in 1996; three sisters, Ruby Hunter, Annie Houser and Margaret Botkin; and a brother, Earl S. Kiracofe, Sr. Surviving are her son, Ray Kent Pitsenbarger and wife Debra of Churchville; two sisters-in-law, Edna (Michael) Kiracofe of Churchville and Elva (Ritchie) Pitsenbarger of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Ashley Goodman and husband Jeff, and Daniel Pitsenbarger and wife Brittany; three great-grandchildren, Clay Goodman and Saylor and Mason Pitsenbarger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 25 in St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lester Kennedy. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tom and Joe Hunter, Don Houser, Earl and Karl Kiracofe, Eddy, Roger and Dean Pitsenbarger, and Raymond Grogg. Flowerbearers will be friends attending the service.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Thursday in Bear Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Ray and Debra Pitsenbarger.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. James United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 43, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
.